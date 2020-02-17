Watching Sen. Mitt Romney’s emotional speech explaining his vote to convict the president of abuse of power made it clear how far through the looking glass Trump has brought our nation.
It boiled down to this: The president and Republican leaders exerted great pressure on him and other legislators to toe the party line that Trump did nothing wrong, much less anything impeachable.
But he could see the truth, and his God and his conscience would not let him lie.
Here’s the looking glass part: Everyone knows the truth. That includes Trump’s lawyers, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and everyone on Fox News, as well as local vocal Trump defenders, including the most prolific contributors to this editorial page. Everyone.
They know that, as Romney put it, “What (Trump) did was not ‘perfect.’ No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security interests and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”
But they deny the truth for partisan ends, and media reports and the national conversation treat their denials as worthy of comment and debate. It’s unreal. Literally.
As Sen. Romney feared, every one of them has exposed their characters to history’s rebuke and the censure of their own consciences.
History will not be kind to any of them.
Karen Gutmann
Aiken