The question has been asked, "Are the First Amendment rights of flying a Confederate flag in a neighborhood to be honored when it encourages divisiveness within a neighborhood?" The answer is a resounding "Yes."
The First Amendment does not mean people have a right not to be offended by speech or symbols they dislike. If this were the case, there would be no flags, no statues, no music, no movies, no art and no political discussion any place at any time. This means Blacks could not fly the Pan-African flag, nor could LGBT folks display the rainbow flag. Why can't Southern pride be on display along with Black pride and Gay pride? Why can't someone wearing a BLM T-shirt stand next to someone wearing a Confederate flag shirt, or a Gay Pride shirt? Aren't we constantly told "diversity is strength"? Apparently the diversity celebrated has to be approved by someone, and these days it appears to be the mob who's in charge of what is allowed and what is not. It's the mob fostering divisiveness, not those trying to protect their Southern heritage.
So, what's in it for the mob? Is there another agenda for Black Lives Matter besides social justice? An internet search for "Patrice Cullors" and "Marxist" reveals one of the co-founders of BLM bills herself as a "trained Marxist." Another prominent BLM figure is Shaun King. An internet search of his name and "Jesus" reveals he believes all statues of Jesus should be taken down because they support white supremacy. He further believes "All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his white mother, and their white friends should also come down." His twisted logic? Christ is often portrayed as a white man with European features.
Is this what our local BLM chapter thinks? Is this what our local NAACP organization wants to see happen? Is the real agenda for BLM advancing social justice for blacks, or advancing communism and anti-Christian sentiment? However, the biggest problem may be BLM's possible association with Antifa. Search the internet for "BLM Antifa connection" and you'll see discussions on both sides. Don't take my word for it. Look these up for yourselves.
There can never be an intelligent discussion of the real issues and solutions for social justice ills as long as there is rioting, looting, arson and assault. This includes tearing down statues and defacing monuments, many that have nothing to do with the Confederacy. Nor can there be an intelligent discussion when one side makes "demands for action" instead of "recommendations for discussion." There can be no intelligent dialogue when some people in the conversation have already formed their opinions and will never change their minds. They prefer to wear sackcloth and gnash their teeth instead of working on genuine resolutions. Finally, there can be no intelligent discussion when the threat of violence is used to silence opposition.
Richard Rustad
Aiken