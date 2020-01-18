It’s Highway 125. It parallels the Savanna River as it passes through the restricted area known as the Savannah River Site or SRS.
The highway gently winds its way through 15 miles of long leaf and loblolly pine forest infested with Southern whitetail deer.
Today, rain threatened and no one in my riding group wanted to join me on a rainy and cold morning. So here I am, once again, riding alone.
I love riding with my friends, but there is a special satisfaction associated with the solitude of the lonesome rider. When I am riding solo, I find that I am more attuned to the sights, sounds, smells and activity that create the personality of the countryside.
Highway 125 is a classic example. Since there is no development along this road, the closeness of the forest trees on both sides of the road combined with a low overcast cloud layer make it seem that I am, indeed, riding in a tunnel of my imagination. The surreal vista is enhanced by the visual mind trick of long straight road edges running out to a perspective of infinity. The vision is oft distorted by the occasional bend in the road but the primary sensation is one of a cloistered solitude.
I pass no traffic in either direction and no one passes me.
This sense of being alone should not be confused with being lonely. The solitude is at once relaxing and comforting and I begin to think of a plan to commit this feeling of solitude to paper and this heightens my observational powers.
The overcast is beginning to rise and to thin out in places, brightening the landscape and my attitude. There is little chance of blue skies and sunshine, but the threat of rain diminishes with every mile.
The wing carries me effortlessly through and out of the SRS and thrust me onto the grasslands of the cattle and horse farms that crowd the road from the SRS to Allendale. I pass a group of long-horned cattle on the right and when I return my sight to the road, I catch a quick glimpse of a baker’s dozen of wild turkeys. I pass the spot and it takes me about 15 seconds to decide to spin the bike and go and check out the turkeys.
As you may surmise, one does not sneak up on a flock of wild turkeys. I can hardly get into camera range when they sense my presence and take off in a lively rendition of the Turkey Trot. Wild Turkeys are very cool. Ben Franklin believed it should be the national bird of the U.S. That’s good enough for me.
Gus Fitch
Aiken