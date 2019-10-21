“Let me make something 100% clear to the American public and anyone running for public office: It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election. This is not a novel concept. Electoral intervention from foreign governments has been considered unacceptable since the beginnings of our nation. Our Founding Fathers sounded the alarm about 'foreign Interference, Intrigue, and Influence.' They knew that when foreign governments seek to influence American politics, it is always to advance their own interests, not America’s. Anyone who solicits or accepts foreign assistance risks being on the wrong end of a federal investigation. Any political campaign that receives an offer of a prohibited donation from a foreign source should report that offer to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” (Ellen Weintraub, chair, Federal Elections Commission, June 2019)
Quid pro quo is not a factor in assessing any solicitation from a foreign entity for assistance in an election.
Can there be any doubt about the president’s guilt after he solicited help from three countries to find dirt on political opponents?
Frank Ruocco
Aiken