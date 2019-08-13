Litter and Plastic
Litter is huge problem and yet interesting. Litter is talked about just as much as the weather. Neither one of them is ever just right.
In trying to make the topic of litter "just right." On my block I have committed to picking it up. Results – its gone and I don't have to look at it.
In picking up someone elses cast off soda and water bottles, styrofoam, straws, candy and chip bags I noticed something that made litter interesting.
The litter is all single-use plastic. Styrofoam is plastic.
The other thing that struck me is there never has been a cast off reusable item. I guess if a reusable item is owned it has value.
Perhaps the solution to litter is to make it unavailable to become litter.
Barbara Stafford
Aiken