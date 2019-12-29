What's wrong with traffic circles? They are easy to understand, and they save a considerable amount of money because they do not require electricity.
They control traffic and help develop patience, driving courtesy and good driving. They need to be large enough to allow semi trucks to negotiate them and drivers need to educate themselves on the laws concerning traffic circles.
Of all civilized countries in the world, the U.S. is behind in their use. Whiskey Road would be better controlled if traffic circles were installed and all the stop lights removed. When negotiating a traffic circle, the car in the circle has the right of way. The car waiting to enter the circle must wait until there is a clear entry. When exiting the circle one must use their signal showing that they are going to exit.
The bottom line is traffic circles are good.
David Gonzales
Aiken