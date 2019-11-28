Our current president likes derogatory nicknames and calling House members “Do Nothing Democrats” is a Trump Twitter staple.
It’s true that as of mid-November, the current Congress had enacted only 68 bills and resolutions into law, compared to close to 300 during the last divided Congress in 2013-14.
So what’s going on?
The House has passed or agreed to 389 bills since Democrats took control in January. In the Senate, controlled by Republicans, the number is 132.
There are 12 appropriations bills that must be passed each year to fund the government. Thus far, the House has passed 10 while the Senate has passed four.
Nearly 300 House bills are currently stuck in the Senate, including important legislation on election security, making it easier for citizens to vote, strengthening background checks for gun ownership, climate change, DACA and other issues Americans want action on. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is blocking most from even being considered in Senate committee.
Of the 80 bills originating in the Senate, the House has passed 22 with many of the remaining being worked on in committee.
Currently, the House is moving on legislation on drug pricing, trade, voting rights and funding the government, among others. At the same time, they are conducting Constitutionally mandated oversight on the executive branch of government, including impeachment hearings.
Far from “doing nothing,” the U.S. House of Representatives under Democratic control is working hard and doing its job.
Once again, this president is lying to the public for political gain.
Karen Gutmann
Aiken