As I shopped recently at various stores the other day, even though we were all masked up, the customers could not help being bumped by others or interfering with others' carts because of the narrow aisles. Of course, we have to shop for essentials, so are willing to take that risk of acquiring the coronavirus.
Teachers seem to be afraid of opening classrooms because they fear contracting this virus. On some level I understand, but the same teachers who think they cannot stand in front of 28 masked students are the same teachers who shop in crowded stores where there is a much greater chance of a virus contraction since shoppers are so varied in age.
If essential workers at the big box stores can work, so can the teachers. The secondary schools are most likely to be safer because teachers can stand behind a desk with a shield and teach from there. The students likely would be positioned somewhat apart. Everyone will be masked. Open these schools.
Pat Kirk
Aiken