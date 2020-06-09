Under the U.S Constitution people have the right to free speech and assembly. There is a lot of case law that entails peoples rights, which is far too much to include in a short letter but what I haven’t read was where people had a right to walk down the streets of their cities to protest and riot.
Most assemblies where people would gather required a permit given by the town or state so, I have to ask, how is it that there aren’t specified locations where people can vent their frustrations like in a stadium or park that can be legally used as opposed to disrupting everyone’s lives with protester’s interference in our cities.
As a former law enforcement officer injured in a riot many years ago, I have written to my elected officials to enact laws that address riots and protesting, but it fell on deaf ears. I stated that it should be an automatic death penalty to kill a cop. I said make it illegal for people to walk down the streets of our cities and disrupt the lives of people who have nothing to do with their protests. In effect they are denying other people their rights under the Declaration of Independence to pursue happiness.
Changing the law to designate where people can protest doesn’t deny people their right to assemble. What it does is protect us from those that would use a protest to riot.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville