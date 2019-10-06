Two things. First, if any state government or federal agency tries to do something good for the country or the people, Trump and his gang are coming after you. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency rolled back a decades-old regulation protecting wetlands and water. Protection, no longer needed, I don’t believe that.
Now, the gang is coming after the state of California concerning its gas emissions standard. All the state is trying to do is keep the air as clean as possible and safeguard the health of its people. That isn’t necessary either. By the way, there are 23 states suing to stop this action against California.
Secondly, I wish the Democrats, even with all they have on Trump, would not start the impeachment inquiry. He deserves it, no question. The problem is that the Republicans control the Senate. To impeach a president, it requires two-thirds of the senators to vote for the impeachment. That’s not going to happen.
That’s where we are today. Just listen to what Sen. Lindsey Graham said in 1999 during the impeachment of President Clinton and what he is saying today.
I say let the people decide in the election in 2020.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken