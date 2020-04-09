The media continues to distort key facts regarding the country's response to COVID-19. On Jan. 14 the World Health Organization reported there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus. In mid-January the CDC said the virus was a distant threat and on Jan. 21, Dr. Fauci said Americans shouldn’t be worried about the virus. On Feb. 5, the CDC again said they believed the risk to the public was low, a claim they repeated on Feb. 18.
Despite those false assurances, on Jan. 30 President Trump convened a COVID-19 task force which CNN whined lacked racial diversity. Also on Jan. 30, the WHO declared a global emergency and the CDC finally confirmed human-to-human transmission but still insisted the risk to the public was low. On Jan. 31 Trump said the virus represented an emergency and restricted travel between China and the U.S., a move which Democratic leadership condemned and called xenophobic. On Feb. 4 Trump directed the FDA to step up testing procedures. During the State of the Union Address, Trump discussed the challenges of the virus; Nancy Pelosi ripped up the speech in front of the cameras. During the crucial months as the virus was spreading throughout the world, Democrats were pursuing their phony impeachment charges and condemning Trump for closing travel with China.
Sadly, Obama ignored the advice of his own health agencies that the Strategic National Stockpile, including masks, urgently needed be replenished after the H1N1 virus sickened over 60 million Americans and killed 12,000. That decision has left our medical personnel vulnerable. Similarly, Gov. Cuomo was told three years ago by his agencies to order 15,700 ventilators, a recommendation he ignored in favor of buying more solar panels. In February both Cuomo and Mayor Bill De Blasio encouraged New Yorkers to attend plays and go about their lives. The same cities that violated federal laws and became sanctuary cities for illegals all while ignoring their own pandemic plans are now demanding the feds (and we the taxpayer) fulfill their shortfall.
This pandemic has vindicated the Trump doctrine on trade, jobs, manufacturing, borders, immigration and our dependence on China.
Mary Beth Seaha
Aiken