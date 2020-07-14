I suggest that the author of the guest editorial “These ‘self-evident truths’ can still unite us” read a recent book by a Clemson professor. C. Bradley Thompson’s “America's Revolutionary Mind: A Moral History of the American Revolution and the Declaration That Defined It.” A careful reading should disabuse that editorialist of the notion that the Founders’ use of “self-evident” means what he thinks it does.
Thompson devotes an entire chapter to this topic, pointing out that the major focus of analysis should be on the four “truths” of the Declaration in order to understand what is meant by “self-evident.” As a reminder, the four truths are that all men are created equal, that all have individual rights, that government’s purpose is to protect those rights, and that it is right to rebel from a government that fails to protect rights.
Thompson concludes that chapter by enumerating three major qualities shared by the four self-evident truths. Much too briefly, those qualities are: their integrated hierarchical structure, their completion of the Declaration’s implicit philosophy, and their mirroring the moral-political ideas of John Locke’s “Second Treatise of Government.”
The editorialist does not seem to understand or even recognize the historical context of our Founding Fathers – where might makes right, slavery and the subjugation of women had been accepted for millenia. Oblivious to the enormity of the task of changing a culture, the editorialist blames those who created the system that would necessarily, in time, destroy those evils for not abolishing them immediately. Instead of praising our Founders for creating the first essentially moral government, he says Thomas Jefferson – and everyone else – is a deeply flawed human being. I say, “Speak for yourself, brother.”
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken