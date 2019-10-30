About every hour, the cable station One America News has a bit saying something like “President Trump asked for only $5B to build a wall on our southern border but illegal immigrants have cost the US $X so far this year.” The number represented by “X” increases every day and now as October closes is above $240 billion.
The number has always struck me as fishy so I tried via the internet to find out how it is computed. The closest I came was on the website of FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform), which claimed that the figure for 2017 was about $116 billion. Their method was to take the government expenditure on various programs (such as education and health care), estimate the percentage of illegals using that program, add up those amounts and subtract an estimate of taxes illegals pay.
“Fact-checkers” on the other side claimed the number was too high by arguing that the number of illegals is lower and the taxes they pay are higher. But there is a much more fundamental fishiness: Given that there is almost always a huge federal deficit, you could attribute an ever-increasing number any group is costing the U.S. Imagine the calls of “racism” of anyone calculating such a figure for blacks. But such numbers could also be reported for middle-income whites or redheads.
And that reveals a motive of those who compile and report such numbers: a prejudice against illegal immigrants.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken