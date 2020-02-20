Our American institutions are imperfect – as is our union, but so too are the men and women who have the honor, privilege and responsibility to be stewards of this great nation. They, after all, bear the stamp of the imperfect human condition.
The necessary independence of the judiciary has withstood 244 years of scrutiny and has successfully upheld the principles of our democracy. So too has the press which is protected by the First Amendment which states “congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech or the press…”
Time and again the judiciary and the press have defended the rule of law and tenets of democracy or exposed through skillful and courageous investigation of facts and actions that might have otherwise destroyed our country.
Facts are nasty things not tarnished by a populist notion of what side of an issue you should be on. They are about challenging oneself to be objective even in the face of extreme criticism and ridicule. Even when it means you may lose an argument or decision.
I have never seen any free country saved by one person. It is the collective, thoughtful and moral actions of many that keep us united. There are no sides. Wake up your inner conscience, if amidst the din you can find it.
Laura DiSano
Aiken