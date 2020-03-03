Our Founding Fathers or even the 1960s would never recognize our culture of socialism today.
Now we are being told that:
Equal rights means equal outcomes.
The federal government should excessively tax everything to promote social justice.
Never mind the national debt and budget deficits.
Never has there been such devotion to entertainment (Thank God it’s Friday) and dependence on addictive products to distract us from reality. Over a creeping period of time, personal accountability for our own health and livelihood has disappeared. Is this human nature, greed or political bait?
Our enemies seek to further divide us politically to disrupt our progress.
It is true that America has rich states and poor states for economic development.
Some areas have good public schools – the key for personal success – and some areas not good. Most school systems do not teach personal financial literacy even in high school.
Some people have accessible health care while others struggle.
Elected officials who decide critical issues may be informed and act ethically, or they may be incompetent, amoral, vengeful, or may work only for re-election.
Our inequities might be cured better with action plans at the grass roots level.
A woke population can act to improve rather than remain complacent.
Innovation and efficiencies have brought us the highest standard of living anywhere, ever.
We need to vote thoughtfully.
We have problems, and we have opportunities to work for positive results. The American Dream is actually alive and well in 2020.
Betty Meadows
Aiken