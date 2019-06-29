I made an unexpected visit to Aiken Regional Medical Centers recently. I want to let it be known that the care was exceptional from the beginning to discharge. The following individuals should be recognized by the hospital administration: (Emergency Room) Patrick; (Attending Physician) Dr. Udogu; (Progressive Care Unit) Donna, Sal, Lauren, Esther, Jane and Juan.
All of these individuals are awarded my Above and Beyond the Call of Duty award. Thank each of you for getting me back on my feet. However, I hope not to see you anytime soon.
James Anderson
Aiken