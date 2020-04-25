I recently spent a week as an inpatient on the third floor of Aiken Regional Medical Centers. It has been many years since I have required this type of medical treatment – non-COVlD19 related, thank goodness – and was unfamiliar with current practices.
The hospitalist, Dr. Rhoades, the nurses and other staff always provided me with attentive care, answered all my questions and dealt with me in a professional and compassionate manner.
I do not wish to enumerate the staff members because I am certain to inadvertently omit a name, but to all the extremely hard-working folks at ARMC, thank you so much for taking such good care of me.
Linda R. Soyars
Aiken