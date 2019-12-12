We all voted Dec. 10 because of the resignation of Dr. Sean Alford and three members of the Aiken school board, including the District 8 trustee Mr. Tad Barber. But in a very real and important sense I think many in Aiken still don’t quite understand why things happened the way they did. Our district, like any, has its challenges, but as our most recent state report card showed we’ve been moving in a great direction and making real progress.
I ran because I wanted to make sure we continue moving forward and making progress toward every school in Aiken being a great school. To me, working toward that goal means putting our students first in everything we do as a district. It also means listening to concerns of teachers, parents and the community; and then letting the best data and research we can get guide us towards solutions to those concerns.
Back in September, I sat at the dining room table with my husband – the boys had abandoned dinner and adult conversation in favor of extra play time – and asked him, “Can we do this?” He reminded me that I had friends with experience running for office and that I’d never let doubt stop me before. And so out I went, with my two boys in a wagon and a petition, door-to-door collecting signatures. Things grew from there: first an invitation to one forum, and then a second, a meeting with Dr. Laurence and other chief administrative officers, and then so many doors knocked that I think my knuckles are still a little sore. I learned so much and I was filled with so much hope for Aiken.
This is a community that cares about its schools and the futures of our children.
Dec. 10 was the big day; we took time out of our busy schedules to make our voices were heard and cast our votes for the three new school board trustees. Seeing the returns come in, it would be dishonest to say I’m not a disappointed. I ran because I want to serve this community and its students. But I am confident that Dr. Bradley ran for the very same reason. I look forward to continuing to be an active part of Aiken County schools as a parent and volunteer; and keeping an open line of communication with Dr. Bradley and the rest of the school board about how we can all work together to put students first in Aiken.
Thank you and Happy Holidays.
Kristin Beard
Aiken