Thank God for his grace and mercy. And a huge, heartfelt thank you to all of you who supported me in so many ways in the Primary for City Council District 3.
I am overwhelmed and humbled. I love Aiken and will endeavor to do my best for District 3 and all of Aiken.
Our vision for Aiken is a great one. Together, we can master opportunities before they become obstacles as we chart a path forward.
Even though we are celebratory today, we must remember that our job is not done. We have another election this November. And, if we are fortunate enough to win that election, the real work will begin on City Council.
Thank you again and please continue your prayers and support!
Kay Biermann Brohl
Aiken