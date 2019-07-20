We are so grateful to the wonderful staff at Aiken Veterinary Services clinic who saved our small dog, Bandit, after he was was bitten twice by a copperhead snake 10 days ago.
Dr. Timmerman and Tech Jason Fields did the initial intake before office hours on Friday. On Saturday, Dr. Barber and Jason came in to do an emergency administration of antivenom after Bandit became worse. He was seen two more times that week by Dr. Barber before being released on Friday.
He is now back home and almost completely recovered. Aiken Veterinary Services group has always treated our pets "on" or "off" hours, when needed, not when convenient to the staff. Thanks so much.
Jeannie and Steve Heard
Aiken