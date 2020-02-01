My family and I would like to thank the individuals who donated to the Puff the Whiskey Road Dragon fundraiser, and Moose Nicholson who's thoughtfulness and care for the Aiken community inspired him to start it.
Your generosity helped raise $1,600, which we decided would be put to best use by FOTAS, to support their work improving the quality of life for the Aiken County Animal Shelter animals.
Thank you to: Mary Ann Stallworth Findley, Rhett Riviere,Nicole Gordinier, Devon Hampton, Flo Eliuk Holford, Catherine Heath Gouge, Lyda Day, Fran O'Leary, Mandie Rapp Hill, James McNair, Joy Albrecht, Andrew Bush, Tabatha Helmig Amodio, John Boyton, Jennifer Browne, Dione Carroll, Susan Parry, Kathleen McDermott, Jane Hottensen, Linda Knox Mclean, Elizabeth Fite, Sophie Shamblen, Beth Bryant-Barranco, Lana Alexander-Weddle, Mary Gore Staggs, Mike Grabowski, Kevin Molony, Heidi Zotter Skilzovic, Michelle Lewis, Matt Jordan, Brian Clark, Candace Garrett, Maggie Go, Brett Bodie, Karl Roy Gabriel Finch, Ken Gabriel and Samantha Cains.
Thank you all for welcoming my family to the Aiken community, and helping support FOTAS.
Kat Greenbaum
Guardian, Puff the Whiskey Road Dragon