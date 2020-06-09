Aiken was a shining example of leadership and unity at Aiken’s Project Parade. What joy to see the looks on the grads' faces when they saw their friends and families holding signs and cheering. They were proud to be recognized and grateful to come together as a student group.
The donations and the contributions of the community and the volunteers’ efforts were overwhelming. It speaks volumes that our community celebrated with incredible generosity. The committee is so appreciative of all our public safety officers for orchestrating a perfect and safe parade route and distancing line up. All the volunteers from teachers to community members handed out masks, prize registrations, water, all the while reminding excited students of physical distancing.
Many students had not seen each other or their teachers in months and those reunions were a slight to see.
In discussion, the student leaders themselves made the decision that the grads would wear masks. Our expectations of youth leadership were buoyed by every encounter with these students. They wanted to perform well. They saw how much the community was willing to work to make this event happen and the graduates came through like champions. The Aiken Project Parade was a response to all the changes that have redirected our traditions. What we all saw was an event so filled with spirit and respect that we realized change can bring a new form of joy.
We thank you all with full hearts.
Aiken Project Parade Committee