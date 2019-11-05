Over the weekend, the Friends of the Aiken Library held their annual book sale and it shattered all previous book sale records. The proceeds will fund library programs that otherwise would have not been possible due to a lack of funds.
The book sale was a classic example of how the Aiken community unites behind good causes. It started with the generosity of hundreds of donors donating thousands of books, planned and executed by a dedicated group of volunteers and library staff and most importantly, supported by hundreds of eager book purchasers. It was gratifying to see families with small children, seniors, singles and teenagers all combing through the thousands of books to find that special reading gem.
It was gratifying to hear from many attendees that the Friends and the Aiken Library are such an important part of our community.
Thanks to each of you that helped make the Friends Book Sale a huge success.
Loretta Beckner and Bill Reynolds
Co-chairs