The P.E.O. Chapter P Ways and Means Committee wishes to thank all who made our Old Bags Bazaar a big success. We appreciate all the publicity from the Aiken Standard, the helpfulness of the county museum staff, the donations of handbags from many generous people and for all of those shoppers who came out to seek and snag bargains.
Thanks to all of you, we will be able to fund our many philanthropies, all of which help to educate women through grants, loans and scholarships.
Peggy Stover, Linda Payne, Peg DeBruhl, Ruth Develin, Carol Fraser, Kathy Kraeling, Connie Ramirez and Shelley Spoering
Ways & Means Committee members
Aiken