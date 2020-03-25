I would like to recognize the employees of the College Acres Public Works for providing the water and garbage services on a daily basis under unusually difficult conditions. There are certain jobs where people must be available to provide the critical services and cannot be ignored without serious consequences to normal life.
The College Acres Public Works basic services are provided by employees who are dealing with all the same problems of all the other residents of the community, but yet they continue to go to work each day to make sure that the needs of the community are being met. These people are taking the risks that most people are not expected to take to make sure everyone has basic water and garbage services that without, would not be able to live a normal life.
I just wanted to write to give them some recognition for their commitment to the community. I know they would not want any recognition because they would say “we are just doing our jobs, like any other person would do when times are hard,” but these people are the new heroes in my opinion. We often never think of those who are keeping the wheels of civilization turning because they are just quietly working behind the scenes.
Ray Edwards
Commissioner, College Acre Public Works