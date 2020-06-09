Since mid-March, the world as we know it has changed and many events we took for granted have either been postponed or cancelled. Such was the case with the 2020 Aiken Memorial Day Parade.
Not wanting the day to pass without a reminder of why we celebrate Memorial Day, the parade planning committee, the City of Aiken, the Aiken Public Safety Department and Mr. Robbie Shellhouse of Shellhouse Funeral Home, worked together to conduct a fitting tribute to our fallen military. Mr. Shellhouse generously donated his time, his antique 1800s caisson and the riderless horse. These poignant, powerful, historical honors rendered to fallen service members which traversed along the traditional downtown parade route reinforced the sacrifices made. We are grateful to those who watched from a safe distance, some even saluting as the caisson passed by. Like us, they know that Memorial Day is a time of solemn reflection and remembrance to honor the armed forces members who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may live in freedom.
On behalf of the Aiken Memorial Day Parade Planning Committee, I extend sincere thanks to everyone who had a part in this event, especially the citizens who joined us that day to pay their respects.
We hope that next year will find us able to celebrate in our usual fashion, with a fabulous parade and hundreds of healthy spectators clad in red, white and blue lining the streets of Aiken.
Linda Caldwell
Director, Aiken Memorial Day Parade 2020