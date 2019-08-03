I would like to express my gratitude to a lady and an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputy who stopped to assist me on Highway 278 on Monday, July 17. I was on my way to Aiken from Augusta when I experienced a tire blowout.
Since I had not had occasion to change a tire in this particular car, I was having difficulty with the tire tools.
The lady proceeded to assist me with the effort. At this time, a Sheriff’s deputy stopped and proceeded to take over the task of changing the tire. It was extremely warm which made the job very unpleasant.
Unfortunately, I failed to get the names of these kind individuals. Please accept my apology for not recognizing you. I can’t thank you enough for helping me out of a difficult situation.
Cpl. Albert P. Dalimonte
Aiken