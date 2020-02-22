The Black Historical Committee of Aiken would like to thank everyone for their participation in the Black History Parade on Feb. 15. The theme this year was Continuing the Dream for Unity. We thank those who came out and witnessed another history-making event.
We thank the Aiken Standard newspaper and the local news media for its support and services.
Thank you to the Rev. Sheldon Cooper and the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church family in Augusta and other friends from Augusta for their attendance and support.
Thanks a million.
Black Historical Committee
Aiken