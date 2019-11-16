The Aiken veterans that attended the Bridgestone Giant Tire Factory Veterans Day remembrance ceremony on Nov. 7 came away with a great feeling of pride for having served our country. Bridgestone is a “veteran friendly” employer, and their veterans were included in the festivities.
The program included participation by the South Aiken High School Junior Navy ROTC unit under direction of Col. Claude H. Davis III. The participating cadets brought great credit to their school, and the veterans were honored by their patriotic participation.
The ceremony also included lunch and a Bridgestone 2019 Veterans Day token given to all attendees.
Thank you Bridgestone for honoring our Aiken Veterans.
Art Storer
Aiken