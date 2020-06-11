I was an American soldier for nearly 25 years and, yes, I served our nation in troubled times, too, from 1967-1992. For those readers too young to remember the public unrest and contentiousness surrounding the Vietnam years, suffice it to say that if you wore a warrior’s uniform then you could expect to be spit upon, cursed at, sprayed with liquids and solids of all kinds, and generally maligned by the public, fueled then too by the media.
Few “thanked you for your service.” While serving in the 82nd Airborne Division in 1968, our unit deployed to Washington, D.C., shortly after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination that spring, and we spent most of our time protecting small businesses and law-abiding citizens from anarchists not unlike many who are dominating the news cycles presently. I wondered if any Washingtonians appreciated what we were doing – until one sunny morning, a young African American child walking home from church smiled and handed me the palm branch she was carrying.
It had escaped my attention that it was Palm Sunday. Her action reminded me that there is only one thing – correction – one person, who can unify us – he whose colt tread on palm branches waved by cheering masses one day but who later derided him, mocked him, spit upon him and ultimately killed him. Why? For exactly the things we are doing to him and to one another.
Thankfully, somewhere along the line, people began to realize that the military (as well as civilian law enforcers) lead apolitical public lives and are not at all responsible for making the laws and policies of this land and therefore, it makes absolutely no sense to attack them. So now, when people discover I am a military veteran, I usually hear, “Thank you for your service.” At first, I was embarrassed and did not know how to respond. Now, I try to remember to reply, “Thank you for your support.”
I would like to publicly thank the men and women of our nation’s law enforcement units for their selfless service. I call upon and challenge both private citizens and public officials – governors; mayors; city council members; national, state, and local legislators – to do the same. I am deeply grateful as an American for the protection they provide to me and my family and friends.
Every one of us, when we see a police officer or patrol person, should stop and thank him or her. Nor should any of these public servants ever have to pay for a meal while they are on duty and in uniform. Pull out your wallet, friend. We owe them thanks – especially now. They do not deserve to be treated with anything other than respect and obedience. It must start with each of us.
So, please, won’t you join me in thanking the men and women in public safety and law enforcement – right here in our own community and wherever you encounter them? Let’s give them our support.
Jim Saine
Aiken