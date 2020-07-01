Sunday my wife and I celebrated our sixth wedding anniversary along with Father's Day at Red Lobster. We had a great meal served by Austin, a great waiter by the way. There was a family there celebrating their team winning the seasonal championship of softball. Very well behaved kids, too. Upon leaving, the gentleman with the gathering noted I was a veteran and presented me with a Red Lobster gift card and thanked me for my service.
I hope he sees this and even though I thanked him at the time, I just want to let him know again, how appreciative I am.
Thank you sir, and may your team win more games.
Bruce Jones
Aiken