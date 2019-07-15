I want to give thanks to the three good people who stopped to help me Wednesday morning. I was exercising my son’s dog, Ruby, on the South Laurens Street green-way near my home. Because I am 100% disabled, I was using my medical scooter. Ruby, a strong 85-pound Corsican, got sideways to me and pulled me and the scooter over. I had barely hit the ground when two ladies and a gentleman stopped their cars and 1.) recaptured Ruby, 2.) righted my scooter, 3.) helped me to my feet and on my scooter and 4.) drove Ruby home. Many thanks again. It is great living in Aiken with so many people willing to help.
Colen Lindell
Aiken