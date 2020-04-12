In these pandemic times when it seems all is confusion, loss and lies, I want to sincerely thank the staff and owners of the Aiken Standard for their factual reporting about what is going on or canceled in our community. The paper is my go-to each morning and the electronic news on my phone is my go-to the rest of the day. I can’t imagine how hard it must be to put the news first for our community whether you are a reporter, editor or printing press worker. So please accept my humble thank you for myself and our community!
Michele Springsteen
Aiken