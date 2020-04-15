I am sorry to just now be telling you how grateful I am for your service and dedication to our community. Thank you for helping to keep the citizens of Aiken and our surrounding area (supplied, well-tended to or safe and secure). Dedicated hearts like yours are not so easy to find. It takes a special person to be so generous and kind. Your team of workers are incredible and amazing. We might say the term "hero" too much these days, but your teams willingness to being courageous, selfless and kind is Patriotic and noteworthy.
Your determination to help others, at risk to yourself, is truly inspiring. Please stay safe and let the community know how we can help you in return.
Thank you for being there for us.
Carolyn R. Miller
Henry Middleton Chapter
Daughters of the American Revolution