On July 9 I participated in the free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in New Ellenton. Overall, the testing process was smooth, and the wait was minimal in the afternoon. I would estimate with only two cars in front of me my wait time was less than 10 minutes and those involved in administering the test while I was in my car were professional, courteous and wore the appropriate PPE.
My only disappointment was in the wait time to receive my test results. I was cautioned that I may not receive the test results for up to one week. Really? Well it has been six days and still no results. This I do not understand. What if I tested positive, and for six to seven days had no idea that I had tested positive.
In South Carolina we have been testing folks for months. You would think by now we could expedite the results to at least no more than 24 hours.
Jim Lockridge
Aiken