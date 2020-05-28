The last nine weeks has been one to remember. This is for various reasons, the least of which is teaching your "own" kids. This has been a challenge. I have heard many harrowing stories in person and on television. Teachers have been thought of, in the past, as very reliable babysitters.
What a shock this spring has been. Our teachers have been underrated for years, if not forever. A few years ago the district made an effort to attract young teachers out if college with a $35,000(average) for the first four years. This was a good start, but was only a good start. The citizens of Aiken County pay peanuts in property taxes. If I were to move my house to Lexington, Rock Hill, Charleston, etc., not to mention thousands of other cities in other states my taxes would double, at least.
Do I want my taxes doubled? That's easy. The answer is no. Would I pay double in taxes for teachers and other public employees? The answer is absolutely yes. I spent 46 years in area schools. It was extremely difficult, but extremely rewarding. Some friends of mine asked me if I was nuts. I leave that up to the readers. Imagine 30 some odd kids in your face all day long. Some of you have been juggling two, three or four kids at your kitchen table. How's that working out? I'll put money on it being somewhat crazy.
The computer age has changed everything. Many of you left your job with laptop in hand and retreated to the basement to spend the day looking at the screen possibly with the TV on, and you didn't skip a beat.
You have no clue. I am not putting you down, simply giving the facts. All the while someone in the family was dealing with your kids. This has been going on for 45 days. Think of it being year after year, throwing in testing which has not been part of the equation this year. It is time for homeowners to bite the bullet and put your money where your mouth is, literally. I hear so often that you couldn't get me to teach, but when it comes time to do something about it everyone runs to the hills.
This pandemic has taught us what in life is really important. The people paid the least, not just teachers, are usually the guts and glue of our everyday existence. I have never spoken to a parent who has not said their No. 1 most important job is taking care of their children, then we turn around and fail to do so. School employees sometimes see your kids more than you do. If nothing else comes from this miserable pandemic, I hope teachers are thought of in a better light than ever before. Take time to thank them. Take time to pay them. Take time to revere their commitment to help mold your children into the adults we want them to become.
Bill Walsh
Aiken