The guest editorial on Oct. 28 titled, “We must find better ways to grow S.C.’s economy” reminds me of the Pharaoh Principle. The editorial assumes that paying less tax is equivalent to taking something from the government saying, “Charleston County schools alone lost $30 million last year to (tax breaks).” Just as the Pharaoh thought everything belonged to him while he might bestow some gift on his subjects, the editorial assumes that everything belongs to the government. The editorial takes as a given that any cut in taxes is the same as the taxpayer withholding something that belongs to the state.
In fact any cut in taxes leaves people freer to produce, and hence improves the economy. Rather than focus on revenues, it would be better to focus on decreasing spending – by reducing government to its proper role: protecting individual rights. A good start would be to move away from compulsory government education (indoctrination?) and toward freedom for parents’ to choose how to educate their children.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken