Speaking about restaurants and good food, a friend once commented to me that "Taste buds have memories." That comment stayed with me ever since.
When I read that Ruby Tuesday had closed its doors in Aiken, I remembered my friend's taste bud comment.
When we moved to Aiken some 15 years ago, my wife and I and friends enjoyed dining at Ruby Tuesday from time to time, mostly because of our taste buds' memories. As time went on, our taste buds must have changed because the salad bar and the service were not the same.
Slowly, none of us remembered going back to Ruby Tuesday as an option. So, at least to me and my wife, we lost our "taste" for Ruby Tuesday. So now without realizing it, we select where we eat by the "memories" of our taste buds.
My friend is long gone now, but I always remember what he taught me.
John Martone
Aiken