The the op-ed and the column on Jan. 20's editorial page illustrate economic ignorance by the Post and Courier editors and political ignorance by Star Parker.
The economic ignorance is of something known since Adam Smith published “Wealth of Nations” in 1776: the fact that any tariff is destructive of the economy of the nation that introduces it. Put simply, a tariff interferes with the freedom of individuals to trade.
Since free trade is a win-win situation, government interference causes one or both parties to lose. The Founding Fathers recognized this fact by prohibiting states in the U.S. from having trade barriers but unfortunately failed to see its application to nations. The P&C editorial documents the negative effects of China’s tariffs (on vehicles and soybeans) for U.S. individuals but ignores the negative effects those tariffs have on Chinese individuals. Similarly, it ignores the destructive effects U.S. tariffs have on U.S. producers and consumers.
Unlike a real war, where pacifism leads to defeat, a trade war is won by refusing to fight. Don’t punish your citizens with tariffs. Let other nations weaken themselves by punishing theirs.
Star Parker’s political ignorance of the nature of individual rights is more forgivable but no less dangerous to the well-being of individuals. The danger is from interference with the free choices of pregnant women and the doctors (and others) they see. Star Parker can be somewhat forgiven for not knowing the proper concept of rights: It was only a little more than a half-century ago that Ayn Rand published it in her “The Virtue of Selfishness.” Less forgivable is her failure to distinguish between the moral (what is good for an individual) and the political (what a government may enforce).
A particular abortion may be immoral (i.e., done irrationally), but if no rights were violated, the government has no say.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken