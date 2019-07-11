In the June 23 edition of the Aiken Standard there is a story by William Weissert with the headline "2020 Dems strongly defend abortion rights at forum." The position of many prominent women is stated, including Kirsten Gillibrand who says, "If President Trump wants a war on American women, it's a war he is going to have and it's a war he's going to lose."
As a 76-year-old woman, I would suggest that this total focus on a woman's right to abortion is itself a war on women. It would be my preference to see a woman granting her own body its well-deserved rights.
We get one body that we know of in this lifetime. This body has rights to be loved, nourished and nurtured with the utmost respect. I would love to see an entire movement toward that respect in full consideration for what we subject that fine structure to in all areas. When breast cancer ribbons and Race for the Cure started, some women objected, saying a woman is not just a breast. I suggest we are also not just a uterus.
First, I suggest starting from infancy to establish healthy patterns in all activities of daily living. The 5-year-old who will only eat chicken nuggets has been neglected and certainly did not go out at age 1 and purchase them for dinner.
Hygiene starts early with hand washing, teaching the importance of keeping germs at bay. Dressing yourself and having clean clothes or idolizing designer labels are values learned very early in life as is the spending of money. Does the parent budget what is available or borrow just to have goods? Is instant gratification the norm?
We have nine systems in the human body, all with needs that when taken care of will provide a higher quality of life which is all we can take charge of as quantity of life is never known. Everything that may be put into this body deserves loving responsibility. What about smoking of any kind? The quality of food choices and activities? What about the choice of sexual occurrences, choice of sexual partners, choice of sexual safety? Every single choice of what goes into this body shows respect and love or quite the opposite.
Amazing how people who have a life threatening event often become aware of this beloved and intriguing body.
I beg of you, do not wait for the life threatening event, love and respect your body as the shelter of your being that it is, and do not be trapped/fooled into thinking you are merely one function.
Sheila Wagner
Aiken