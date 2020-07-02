As a USC Gamecock and Alabama Crimson Tide football fan, this letter is written in defense of Clemson's head football coach Dabo Swinney.
There are many Black and white Christian coaches and players around the country who openly talk about their personal relationship to Jesus Christ. Clemson is lucky to have heading up their football program one among those ranks.
Recently, coach Swinney was asked to comment on a situation within the football program relating to an assistant coach. The question coincided with his reaction to the death of George Floyd.
"I know that we are all hurting for the Floyd family and our country. I can speak for our entire staff and our entire team in that regard, for sure. We have all witnessed just disgusting acts of evil. That's really the only word I can appropriately use over the past week here and beyond." During the time of the interview, coach Swinney also said, "When there are people, there's gonna be hate. There's gonna be racism and greed and jealousy and crime and so on, because we live in a sinful fallen world…"
It seems that his response was not good enough according to some. His comments have come under fire because he said "forgive" or "forgiveness" seven times as he spoke about his faith and the Bible for approximately 20 minutes but only mentioned "police" or "police brutality" once. He also seemed to come up short in other's eyes as he "only mentioned the word racism once" the whole time of his discussion.
If coach Swinney has anything to do with it, players will leave his program better young men than when their cleats touch the practice field on campus the first time. He has turned Clemson into a football powerhouse, and he feels the weight on his shoulders to continue to win at a high level. More than that, he feels even more responsibility to openly talk about Jesus to others. He has a platform to influence due to his position, and that is not lost on him.
In our politically charged environment we live in, there will always be those faulting someone for making a statement that does not conform to what others think they should be saying. Tons of universities would love to have someone like coach Swinney prowling the sidelines on game day; however, coach Swinney would be the first to say that winning others to Jesus Christ is more important than winning games.
We do, in fact, live in a sin filled and fallen world surrounded by an ongoing battle of good vs. evil. Coach Swinney is just one of many who knows this.
Robert G. Gossett
Graniteville