Faith and Survival

When with this virus will we be done?

Will there be a vaccine in 2021?

We live in uncertain times,

We feel bereft and insecure.

By faith, stamina and resolve we will endure.

Our lives have become untethered

Soon this pandemic storm we will have weathered.

Yet many things have not changed –

The sun still rises and sets each day

Birds sing and flowers grow

Rain still waters the earth below

Ocean tides still ebb and flow

Nature reminds us that better times

will eventually come.

And by this pandemic we will not be undone.

We wonder – will we ever get to sing a new song?

This has been going on for far too long.

Will we be plagued with that haunting refrain

As our former lives we hope to reclaim?

“Shelter in place, keep socially distant

Follow the recommended protocol,”

As the consequences of the pandemic we strive to forestall.

“Wear your mask – Sanitize, protect, disinfect

Be kind and careful. consistent and diligent.”

Yet there are those who resist – who insist –

“I don't need a mask – it's too cumbersome a task.”

They are defiant and bold – they cannot bear to be told.

Signs of hope surround us.

We can beat this terrible virus.

Our faith is simple, steadfast, and pure.

We accept what is, we will let go of what was.

We have faith in what will be.

We are alive, and this pandemic we will survive!

Joan M. Lacombe

Aiken

