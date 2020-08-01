Faith and Survival
When with this virus will we be done?
Will there be a vaccine in 2021?
We live in uncertain times,
We feel bereft and insecure.
By faith, stamina and resolve we will endure.
Our lives have become untethered
Soon this pandemic storm we will have weathered.
Yet many things have not changed –
The sun still rises and sets each day
Birds sing and flowers grow
Rain still waters the earth below
Ocean tides still ebb and flow
Nature reminds us that better times
will eventually come.
And by this pandemic we will not be undone.
We wonder – will we ever get to sing a new song?
This has been going on for far too long.
Will we be plagued with that haunting refrain
As our former lives we hope to reclaim?
“Shelter in place, keep socially distant
Follow the recommended protocol,”
As the consequences of the pandemic we strive to forestall.
“Wear your mask – Sanitize, protect, disinfect
Be kind and careful. consistent and diligent.”
Yet there are those who resist – who insist –
“I don't need a mask – it's too cumbersome a task.”
They are defiant and bold – they cannot bear to be told.
Signs of hope surround us.
We can beat this terrible virus.
Our faith is simple, steadfast, and pure.
We accept what is, we will let go of what was.
We have faith in what will be.
We are alive, and this pandemic we will survive!
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken