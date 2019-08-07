Most of us belong to or affiliate with either the Democratic or Republican Party, however not many of us have the time to read their extensive platforms. The Family Research Council has published a comparison of where the two parties stand on several important issues.
The Democratic Party Platform calls for government-funded abortion on demand while the Republican Party Platform is “proud to be the party that protects human life." The DPP supports the redefinition of marriage such that you have the right to marry the person you love whereas the RPP supports a natural marriage of one man and one woman.
The RPP states that if God-given rights come in conflict with government, God-given rights always prevail. The DPP is silent on the role of God in government.
The following are quotes from the two platforms. The DPP states, “Climate change is an urgent threat and a defining challenge of or time.”
The RPP says, “Information concerning a changing climate, especially projections into the long range future, must be based on dispassionate analysis of hard data.”
The RPP states, “We support the development of all forms of energy that are marketable.”
The DPP states, “We believe America must be running on clean energy by mid-century.”
And lastly, the DPP says, “Disparities in wealth cannot be solved by the free market alone, but instead, the federal government must play a role in eliminating systematic barriers to wealth accumulation for different racial groups.”
The RPP says, “We will not divide the American people into winners and losers. We oppose tax policies that deliberately divide Americans or promote class warfare.”
The differences are quite stark. I urge everyone to go online and peruse the two party platforms and be sure you are aligning with the party that reflects your beliefs.
Bob Brookshire
Aiken