As a professional dog groomer, the fact that most people don’t even take care of their dogs properly had me convinced that if they adopt a dog with underlying problems it will just end up back in the system. Bringing feral and un-domesticated animals here is a racket with no oversight. The spread of disease and the cost of their care is an unnecessary burden for our country. It must stop.
More than 1 million dogs are imported into the U.S. each year according to the CDC, yet only about one percent of these dogs are screened for the serious diseases they carry. We would not tolerate this lack of oversight for cattle, poultry or swine arriving in the U.S., and we should not tolerate it for the animals that are our closest companions.
The U.S. dog import system is broken. Rabies, canine flu and brucellosis, screwworm and a host of other serious diseases, parasites and vector-borne diseases already have been carried into the U.S. by imported dogs. Please support the Healthy Dog Importation Act – HR 6921. Protect our pets, America's livestock and the people who live and work with animals.
ElizaBeth Cronk
Aiken