Letters to the Editor

A Community Christmas Card

Bless us, Lord, this Christmastide

That we may support Aiken students far and wide.

As we sign this Christmas card as a community

A true sign of genuine generosity and unity.

Teachers students' needs to evaluate

Our task their needs to accommodate

Reaping the rewards of holiday gift giving

As children, healthy and happy,

pursue learning and living.

An investment in America's youth

As through study they seek wisdom and truth.

A return on your investment, pure gold

Your gift bound to return tenfold.

As our Aiken Banners solemnly profess –

Gratitude, Responsibility, Generosity, Kindness

Patience, Courage, Wonder, Creativity

Respect, Forgiveness. Humor, Honesty

Life is good here in Aiken

Where character comes first.

Here's your chance to prove it.

Sign the card today and Donate!

Joan M. Lacombe

Aiken's Poet Laureate

Tags