A Community Christmas Card
Bless us, Lord, this Christmastide
That we may support Aiken students far and wide.
As we sign this Christmas card as a community
A true sign of genuine generosity and unity.
Teachers students' needs to evaluate
Our task their needs to accommodate
Reaping the rewards of holiday gift giving
As children, healthy and happy,
pursue learning and living.
An investment in America's youth
As through study they seek wisdom and truth.
A return on your investment, pure gold
Your gift bound to return tenfold.
As our Aiken Banners solemnly profess –
Gratitude, Responsibility, Generosity, Kindness
Patience, Courage, Wonder, Creativity
Respect, Forgiveness. Humor, Honesty
Life is good here in Aiken
Where character comes first.
Here's your chance to prove it.
Sign the card today and Donate!
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate