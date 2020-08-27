This fall, hundreds of thousands of South Carolina voters will head to the polls amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 2,350 people.
Voting is the key to a healthy democracy. It shouldn’t cost South Carolinians their lives.
Democratic Rep. Wendy Brawley agrees. In May, she co-sponsored a bill that would allow more people to vote from the safety of their homes during a pandemic. Her bill would eliminate the current need for a witness on a returned absentee vote.
Expanding absentee voting ahead of the Nov. 3 election makes sense. Voters should call or email their representatives and demand they back safer voting measures.
“If the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent in our state, the Senate must make plans to protect the voter and the vote,” Senate President Harvey Peeler said earlier. “We don’t know what the situation will be like in November, but we need to prepare for safe and secure voting.”
We know what the fall will be like. White House experts say a second wave of COVID-19 will arrive in October – just in time for the election. Absentee voting will save lives.
The president – who votes by mail – would have you believe absentee mail fraud is rampant.
In the past 20 years, there have been 143 cases of absentee mail fraud resulting in criminal convictions, or less than one percent of the total votes cast.
The message to lawmakers is clear. Make it easier – not harder – to vote. Anything less is voter suppression.
Paul Davis
Aiken