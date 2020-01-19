Peace is achieved through strength.
Iran wants to be a bully and expand their empire, but the U.S. and others stand in its way. They are not powerful enough to wage conventional warfare so they resort to terrorism.
U.S. intelligence sources say they are the world's greatest exporter of terrorism and responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans. Obama was misguided to think radical Muslims would come to the negotiating table seeking peace with a live and let live philosophy. They want to destroy Israel and all Christian nations. Treaties with rewards for good behavior and no consequences are simply opportunities for them to cheat while laughing at the gullibility of Americans. They are justified in their lies because their religion allows them to lie if it is for a good cause. Negotiations from a position of strength with the imminent threat of military action is the only thing they understand. If we don’t stand up to the bully they will grow more emboldened.
I want peace, but our best chance of keeping Iran in check is the threat of military action.
Take as an example the habitual wife beater. He says he can’t help it because she pushes him over the edge. He endures court ordered counseling to no avail. He just won’t do right until his wife’s 6-foot 4-inch brother explains that if he lays another hand on his sister he will put him in the hospital. It is amazing how all of a sudden he finds restraint.
Davis Barton
Aiken