For the last week, I have listened to the radio and read in your paper about the developments concerning the Aiken County School Board. I know very little about the School Board. All I know for sure is that serving as a School Board member is an awesome responsibility. As a School Board member you are in charge of overseeing the education our children and our grandchildren receive.
From what little I know and from what I have observed, the Aiken County School Board was divided on a lot of issues – so much so that three members have resigned. Shortly there will be a filing period for candidates to fill these three positions. For the sake of our children please ignore the petty back and forth innuendos and let's seek candidates that put our children first and put pettiness on the back burner.
Bob Brookshire
Chairman Aiken GOP