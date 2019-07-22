Wow, the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones all closed at record highs last week. Aren't we lucky to be alive at this time of prosperity in the United States? (That's a rhetorical question).
I believe we are extremely lucky the United States has roughly 4% of the Earth's population. We create between 20% and 25% of global GDP and unemployment is at a near record low. We have more open jobs in this country than we have eligible workers.
Now don't get me wrong, I'm not advocating for open borders. No one – absolutely no one – should be able to enter at Atlanta, Brownsville or Charleston and walk up to an orchard or a mine and expect to be hired. I do believe the U.S. is the "New Colossus" and I especially believe – "give me your tired your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door" – that we are our brother's keeper.
The best time to buy flood insurance is before the flood happens. While our country is in the midst of an incredible boom legislators refuse to lift a finger to help the problem. I believe they are more interested in their pensions than our pensions.
..."we are all part of the human condition, and if we don't help each other when we can we're not making the world a better place"...
James Horch
Aiken