Mr. DiStefano's recent column "We're all ignorant, only about different things" caught my eye. His ability to point out the impact COVID-19 on our body politic is interesting.
"America today – The Age of the Mask, the Age of Pandemic Partisanship – our priorities and values have run amok."
I agree with that statement.
He then uses the tactic, he seemingly decries, to become partisan and run amok in the next paragraph. "You can almost tell a person's politics whether he or she is wearing a mask in public or not – Democrats wear masks, Republicans don't. Maybe, more correctly, people who are anti-Trump (or pro-science) wear masks and people who are pro-Trump (or anti-science) do not; never mind the truth or the evidence."
I would point out, using his faulty rationale, if Mr. DiStefano, without a mask, was seen walking on the busy H. Odell Weeks walking track, does that make him a Republican anti-science individual? Of course not. He needs to be aware of the impact of generalizations and stereotypes. That applies to all of us.
Albert Spack
Aiken